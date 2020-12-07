Cyclist killed in Gwernaffield crash 'had heart of gold'
- Published
A cyclist who died days after coming off his bike had "a heart of gold", his family have said.
Paul Jones, 54, from Gwernaffield, Flintshire, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital on 21 November and died on 26 November.
North Wales Police appealed for witnesses after the hospital told officers he had been brought in after coming off his bike in his village.
His daughters said their father was "a much-loved man".
They added: "He was always laughing and joking and made everyone he met feel at ease.
"He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone."
They said he had recently become a grandfather and had been a very skilled joiner.
A file will be prepared for the coroner, the force said.