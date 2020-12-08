Covid: Sleepovers and parties blamed for Covid rise in Neath Port Talbot
It is "inevitable" that Wales will go into another lockdown "sooner rather than later", according to a council leader at a Covid hotspot.
Rob Jones, the leader of Neath Port Talbot council, said January would be "extremely difficult".
He said birthday parties and sleepovers were behind some cases.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said is was "possible" Welsh ministers would have to revisit the four nation's agreement on Christmas rules.
However he said he was "not convinced" that change to Christmas arrangements now "would lead to more people doing something different".
Neath Port Talbot has the highest weekly Covid-19 case rate in Wales at 621.7 per 100,000 population.
It comes as officials in Swansea Bay University Health Board warned case levels could soon reach "catastrophic levels" unless people follow social distancing rules.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers, Mr Jones said there is "some evidence" of community spread "particularly with households coming together".
"The most affected age band is around the 40-49 age range followed by the 50-59, but then one of the lowest most consistent infections is the 0-9 and the 10-19," he said.
"On the lower age range we're looking at outside community activities, sleepovers.
"If we have a look at the adult age range, we're looking at birthday parties, social gatherings, adults in work settings and retail."
Mr Jones said it was "inevitable" that Wales will go into another lockdown "sooner rather than later".
"Anything that will protect people, saves needless deaths and protect people that are vulnerable in the community has to take place," he said.
'Pretty bleak'
On Monday, Swansea Bay health board director Dr Keith Reid said the local health system will be "overwhelmed" if cases continue to rise at the current rate.
The health board said 700 hospital staff were off sick while 800 new cases were reported in the last two days.
Jamie Jenkins, former head of analysis at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said that the number of tests being carried out in Wales has risen by 54% in three weeks - not including the mass-testing in Merthyr Tydfil and the lower Cynon Valley - which has resulted in an increase in confirmed cases.
He said: "Things are looking pretty bleak at the moment with the number of cases and it only seems to be going one way."
Wales' coronavirus case rate overtook England's on 23 November, two weeks after the firebreak ended and while England was locked down, and on 1 December had a seven-day case rate of 267.8 per 100,000 people, UK government statistics show.
That was compared to 149.5 in England, 143.6 in Northern Ireland, and 100.3 in Scotland.
Wales' health minister confirmed at a Welsh Government coronavirus briefing on Monday, that ministers were looking at whether further measures would be needed.
Vaughan Gething told BBC's Today programme that is was "possible" that Welsh ministers would have to revisit the four nation's agreement on Christmas rules between 23-27 December.
However he said he was "not convinced" that change to Christmas arrangements now "would lead to more people doing something different".
"We are seeing real harm being done in the here and now," he said. "That is why we've had to make really difficult choices about hospitality and why we're going to have to make more difficult choices in the weeks to come."
Mr Gething told journalists at Monday's briefing that the Covid situation is Wales was "very serious" with the NHS under "considerable and sustained pressure".
Mr Gething said: "We're actively considering each day whether the measures we have are the right ones in place or not," he said.
He said it would "take a couple of weeks" for the latest measures on pubs, cafes bars and restaurants to have any impact on the rate of confirmed cases.