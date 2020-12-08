BBC News

Covid: Royal visit during pandemic questioned by minister

image captionWilliam and Kate arrive in Cardiff as part of their three-day national UK royal tour

A visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Wales has been questioned by a minister who said he would "rather no one was having unnecessary visits" as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Prince William and Catherine are on a UK tour to talk to care home staff, teachers, pupils and volunteers to hear their challenges during the pandemic.

The royals arrive with Covid rates in Wales among the UK's highest.

Wales' health minister hopes the visit is not used as an "excuse" for people.

"I'd rather no one was having unnecessary visits," said Vaughan Gething.

"But their visit isn't an excuse for people to say they're confused about what they're being asked to do."

Kensington Palace is not making an official comment but it is understood that the visit was planned in conjunction with the Welsh Government as travelling across borders is permitted for work purposes.

image captionWilliam and Kate talk with three first year students from the University of South Wales on their experiences of first term
image captionThe Duke and Duchess swapped secret Santa gifts with students

Wales reported 2,000 Covid cases in a single day on Monday as Mr Gething said the Welsh NHS is under "considerable and sustained pressure" with "the highest number ever recorded" of Covid patients in Welsh hospitals.

William and Kate arrived in Cardiff as part of their three-day tour on Tuesday morning on board the royal train to thank community workers and frontline staff in the UK.

"People always have divisive views about the monarchy," Mr Gething told the BBC.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stop for a warm drink on a chilly morning at Cardiff Castle
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe duke and duchess boarded the royal train on Sunday for what is believed to be Catherine's first official journey on board

Asked whether William and Kate's should go-ahead, Wales' health minister said: "I'm not particularly bothered or interested.

"I don't think that is going to be an excuse for people to say 'I should go and behave in a different way and I should act as if the harm that is being seen in front of us in every part of our healthcare system is not taking place'."

The duke and duchess boarded the royal train on Sunday for their 1,250 mile-journey which includes stops in England, Scotland and Wales.

image captionWilliam and Kate swap secret Santa gits as part of their visit to the Welsh capital

The royal visit arrives in Wales as the first coronavirus vaccination was given, some 283 days after the first Covid-19 case in Wales.

William and Kate swapped secret Santa gifts with students.

The duke received a Guinness coaster card game while the duchess was given a traditional Welsh love spoon. He gave a mini table football game while Kate gave a 'Prosecco pong' game.

