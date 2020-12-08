Cathays murder trial: Accused 'ate sandwich next to body'
- Published
A man accused of murdering his fiancée ate a Subway sandwich next to her dead body, a court has heard.
Madog Rowlands, 23, denies murdering 21-year-old Lauren Griffiths in their home on Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff in 2019.
Newport Crown Court heard he killed his fiancée, wrapped her in clingfilm and ordered food and drugs to the flat.
Mr Rowlands said he tried to take his own life after killing Ms Griffiths as he was "consumed by self-hatred".
Prosecutor Michael Jones QC asked Mr Rowlands whether he was consumed by self-hatred when he was eating the sandwich, to which he replied "yes".
Mr Rowlands told the court he ate it in the bedroom next to the body of his dead fiancée because he "was still talking to her" about "the times we spent together".
He told jurors that he had wrapped Ms Griffiths' body in clingfilm because he "felt this weird feeling that she needed to be covered" but denies that he was considering disposing of her body.
Jurors were shown a text message Mr Rowlands had sent to a drug dealer after Ms Griffiths' death, asking for a "big order" of an "ounce of weed and 3 bags of MDMA".
He said he "felt panicked" at the time, "because of the result of the drugs and the result of Lauren being dead" and believed he had attempted to take his own life, the court heard.
However, the jury was told Mr Rowlands had made a "to-do list" after his fiancee's death, which included, "get PS3 from other room - smoke more weed - put on music".
Mr Rowlands said he cannot remember writing notes such as "how happy, how happy, really good it's happy" on the Subway box and it was "drug-induced nonsense".
The trial continues.