Cathays murder trial accused's actions 'lawful self-defence'
- Published
A man strangled his fiancée in "lawful self-defence", his barrister has told his trial.
Madog Rowlands, 23, from Wrexham, denies murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, in their flat in Cardiff in 2019.
Newport Crown Court previously heard he wrapped her body in cling-film then ordered takeaways and drugs to their home in Glynrhondda Street, Cathays.
But his defence team said Mr Rowlands was attacked by Ms Griffiths when she had a "dissociative episode".
The court was told that Ms Griffiths suffered from involuntary dissociative episodes, which manifested in three different personalities, one characterised as "depressive, angry and negative".
In her closing speech to jurors, defence barrister Caroline Rees QC said Mr Rowlands "had to grab her throat to release her grip on his throat", and said this was an "instinctive reaction".
She said: "His reaction is one of lawful self-defence even though it had the tragic consequence of Lauren dying."
During the trial Ms Griffiths has been described in court as "lovely, happy and friendly without a bad bone in her body".
The trial continues.