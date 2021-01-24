Covid-19: Harpist Elinor Bennett teaches across the world online
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
- Published
"The miracles of modern technology have been hugely beneficial during this difficult period," renowned harpist Elinor Bennett OBE has said.
The Welsh musician is teaching Helen Green, 15, who lives 7,500 miles away.
Elinor and other tutors working with Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias, which runs classes in north Wales, saw lessons moved online in the pandemic.
But using Zoom enabled her to extend her reach to Patagonia, Argentina, where Helen lives in a Welsh community.
"To have Elinor as my mentor is a real privilege, a chance to learn so much," Helen said.
Elinor added: "I think it's great that we can contact other people and that expertise can be shared and knowledge can be shared and love and passion for music.
"At the moment, music is suffering very badly and musicians are suffering very badly.
"It's high time that we go out and play again and appeal to people and make life worth living again."
Elinor was put in contact with Helen - who lives in Gaiman, near Trelew, in the Chubut area, with her family - by a former student, Esyllt Roberts de Lewis, who grew up in Wales and moved to Patagonia to teach.
Forty-two freelance tutors provide individual and group tuition to more than 500 people of all ages each week with Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias.
Face-to-face activities were put on hold during the coronavirus lockdown and subsequent firebreak lockdown in Wales.
But it received cash from the Arts Council of Wales, moving some music sessions online which it plans to continue.
Director Meinir Llwyd Roberts said: "It's opened our eyes to opportunities for using this as a method of delivering activities in the future."