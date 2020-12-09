Bangor assault death: Inquest opened for Dean Skillin
A inquest has opened for a 20-year-old man who died after an assault outside a hotel in Bangor.
Dean Skillin, 20, from Caernarfon, died in hospital following the attack near the Waverley Hotel in Station Road in Bangor, Gwynedd in September.
The inquest had been previously adjourned because a 24-year-old man has been charged with his murder.
Mr Skillin was said to have a basal subarachnoid haemorrhage and artery trauma as a result of the assault.
Acting senior coroner for North West Wales Katie Sutherland said the fast-food employee, who died in Ysbyty Gwynedd at Bangor, was identified by his mum.
In September Mr Skillin's family said he was a "happy-go-lucky, caring person who was a much-loved son and brother".
"He loved life and lived it to the full. He loved his whole family and we were all very proud of him," a statement said.
"We will miss him terribly. However, Dean will always be in our hearts and we pray that no other family will have to face such suffering."