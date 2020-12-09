Joshua Morris: Man jailed for baby's life-changing brain injury
- Published
A man who left a 10-month-old girl with a life-changing brain injury after shaking her violently has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Joshua Morris, 29, of Old Colwyn, Conwy, lost his temper when the baby woke him up by crying at night.
Mold Crown Court heard Morris had an "explosive loss of temper" during the attack in January 2018.
He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm in November.
During the trial the jury heard Morris was woken after going to bed at 05:00 GMT. He grabbed the baby from a cot and shook her.
He had then lied in a call to emergency services and to a paramedic about what had happened.
'No remorse'
The baby was left critically ill and could have died without medical treatment having had an injury "as serious as can be imagined", the court heard.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said had a jury not cleared him of acting with intent, he could have had a sentence twice as long as the one he was given.
He said he could see no signs of genuine remorse from Morris, who had a longstanding cannabis habit.
Det Ch Insp Sion Williams, who led the investigation, said after sentencing: "Sadly and frankly, no punishment can ever compensate for the life-changing brain injury that this little character sustained during this dreadful incident."
"What appears to have been a momentary act of violence has devastatingly changed this young child's future, and they will now require life-long professional care.
"Thankfully, this little one is now experiencing life within a loving and nurturing family environment, supported by a number of dedicated and passionate professionals."