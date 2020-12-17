Covid: Plan ahead warning as Christmas getaway set to start Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Wales has different coronavirus restrictions to other parts of the UK

People travelling over Christmas have been warned to plan ahead and check restrictions before leaving.

Research by the AA suggests half of people in Wales will not drive home for Christmas 2020 amid warnings from experts and governments for people not to mix as coronavirus rates rise.

But people have been advised not to travel unless necessary.

In the run-up to Christmas, about 60% of the UK population are under the strictest lockdown rules.

Wales will then go into a stay-at-home lockdown on 28 December - which will be reviewed every three weeks - in a bid to halt soaring Covid infection rates and the "extremely serious" pressure on the health service.

Households can meet over Christmas across the UK in a five-day relaxation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

In Wales only two households can meet - but an additional single person who lives alone can also join the bubble.

When can I travel to see people at Christmas?

It depends where you live or where you are going.

Firstly, UK governments are warning people not to travel anywhere unless it is essential - so for things like work, education, childcare, providing care or being with your bubble or extended household.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Some larger families - and those with relatives who have separated - may have to make difficult choices when arranging Christmas dinner

You may be able to leave for your destination before that date - depending on where you're leaving from or going to.

What if your relatives or friends are in Wales?

Until 23 December, two households can meet indoors in Wales if they've formed an extended household or bubble.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Covid restrictions in Wales are not as strict as in some parts of the UK

You can meet friends if they're not part of your extended household or bubble - but not in a private home or garden.

The Welsh Government has advised people to reduce the number of different people they see and maintain social distancing.

The "absolute maximum number" of people who can gather together is four, not including children aged under 11, but it says "this is a maximum and not a target".

Then between 23 and 27 December, two households can meet indoors plus an additional person if they live on their own.

What if your relatives or friends are in England?

People from Wales are not allowed to travel into tier three areas of England, and people living in England's highest restriction tier are not allowed into Wales, unless for exceptional circumstances.

If you're planning on going to or from somewhere like London, Manchester, Birmingham or Bristol then you can forget it until the Christmas restrictions are eased across the UK on 23 December - except for an exceptional reason like work or to provide care.

So seeing those in England's highest tier - which is most of the north-east and north-west, Yorkshire and the Humber, parts of the West and East Midlands and parts of the south-east and west of England and the UK capital - is more or less out for the time being, with hotels and B&Bs shut for non-essential visits.

You can travel to and from places in England's tier two - places like Liverpool, Chester and Southampton - but you can only meet people from your extended household or support bubble inside for now.

You can see people outside, but not more than six people - including in a garden or a public space.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Restrictions in England differ depending on which area you are in

Between 23 and 27 December, if you're in England three households can legally meet indoors.

But governments have urged people to "think carefully about what they do" to keep the risk of increased transmission low.

When can I travel to Scotland?

Travel into Scotland's top tiers is not allowed until the Christmas rule relaxation, except for essential reasons.

A modern browser with Javascript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. Covid risks at Christmas

Some of Scotland's biggest cities like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee are among the 21 local authority areas essentially out of bounds until 23 December.

Travel into Scotland's level three of restrictions is banned unless you're part of an "extended household" or it is for an essential work or to provide care.

Between 23 and 27 December, three households can legally meet indoors in Scotland but their first minister said her "strong recommendation" was that people should spend Christmas "in your own home with your own household".

Nicola Sturgeon added if people did mix with others they should not do so for the entire five-day period and they are urged not to stay overnight in another house unless it is unavoidable.

media caption Abby wants her family to be together at Christmas - but there are too many households

People from Wales must return home by 27 December ready for the lockdown.

When can I go to Northern Ireland?

As part of the UK-wide Covid Christmas rule relaxation, anyone travelling to or from Northern Ireland may travel on the 22 and 28 December.

Between 23 and 27 December, three households can legally meet indoors in Northern Ireland. People from Wales must return home by 27 December ready for the lockdown.

Can I travel to the Republic of Ireland?

All people travelling to Ireland are advised to "restrict their movements for 14 days" when they arrive, meaning staying at home and avoiding contact with other people as much as possible.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Wales has three ports - Holyhead, Pembroke Dock and Fishguard - from where daily ferries sail to Ireland

Ireland have relaxed rules over Christmas but people from Wales must return home by 27 December ready for the lockdown.

Irish Ferries - which operates services from Holyhead and Pembroke Dock - and Stena Line - which sails from Holyhead and Fishguard - have urged passengers to plan ahead.

Any chance of a Christmas getaway?

International travel is allowed for the time being - although the government advises that you don't unless it is "essential".

But you'll have to back by the Sunday after Christmas, ready for the stay-at-home lockdown starting on 28 December.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Festive breaks or getaways abroad are now allowed subject to possible quarantine on return

If you had been planning a holiday in Wales, then sorry, it'll all be shut for the Welsh lockdown from 28 December.

Are the roads going to be busy?

Research for the AA suggests that just a quarter of people are planning a car journey over the Christmas period, with almost 50% not planning a trip in their car at all.

A quarter said they were still undecided.

The busiest days on the roads in Wales are predicted to be Friday 18 December - when commuters will share the roads with Christmas shoppers and possible day-trippers - and Wednesday 23 December, the first day of restrictions easing for Christmas.

The AA also warned Christmas Eve would be busy - and that would be the busiest day on the roads for the rest of the UK.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Research suggests there will be fewer people driving home for Christmas this year

"Drivers who had already cancelled travel plans may still be wary of risk to their loved ones, or unable to choose who to include in their small Christmas bubble," said AA president Edmund King.

It estimates that across the UK there will be eight million fewer cars on the road but warned the usual congestion hotspots - like the M4 at Newport and the A55 at Deeside - will still get busy.

What's it going to be like on the trains?

Rail passengers have been urged to consider other options over Christmas.

Transport for Wales has warned their reduced Sunday service on 27 December - the final day before Wales' next lockdown - will be "busy".

"Customers are advised to consider other travel options on 27 December to ensure there is space for those making essential journeys," it said in a statement.

image copyright Avanti West Coast image caption Rail passengers face possible changes to travel over Christmas

Chief executive James Price said: "With the lifting of travel restrictions we're anticipating an increased level of demand on the 23, 24 and 27 of December but our teams will be doing all they can to get people home."

Services in to and out of Cardiff will also be affected by track and signal upgrade work between 27 December until 3 January.

Customers are warned to "expect some changes to journeys, replacement road transport on some services and possible platform alterations".

Great Western Railway customers travelling between south Wales and Bristol, Portsmouth and England's south-west will be affected by engineering work at Bristol from 27 December to 3 January.

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains between north Wales and London, will operate with "limited capacity to help with social distancing" and it "strongly advised" passengers to book ahead.

🎄 Travelling with us over the Christmas and New Year period?



Please be a responsible traveller, follow our coronavirus Travel Safer advice and plan ahead.



ℹ️ https://t.co/MI1hxCckn7#KeepWalesSafeThisChristmas 🎅 pic.twitter.com/H9esFu9iG1 — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) December 15, 2020 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. View original tweet on Twitter

Rail passengers are warned they face a fine of up to £6,400 if they refuse to wear a face covering for their entire journey.

They must not travel on public transport if they or the people they live with have coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating.

What's it going to be like on the buses?

Megabus and National Express are, unlike most public transport providers, operating services on Christmas Day and New Year's Day but with reduced capacity due to social distancing.