Covid-19: Ferndale health worker dies after contracting virus
A "much-loved" healthcare support worker has died after contracting coronavirus, a health board has said.
Beverley Ford, 55, had worked for the learning disability service for 36 years.
She began work in Hensol Hospital in 1984 and moved to Brynafon Learning Disability Unit in Ferndale in 2003.
Swansea Bay University Health Board said stories of Ms Ford "will live on and she will remain in people's thoughts and hearts".
Her friends and colleagues described her as "always going above and beyond".
David Roberts, the health board's director for mental health and learning disabilities, said Ms Ford "gained huge insight" into learning disability and "helped pave the way for others".
"We are heartbroken at the loss of our friend and colleague," he said.
"Bev had a natural ability to connect with people with profound communication difficulties and was an example for all her colleagues to follow.
"Our thoughts are with her husband Simon, her family and her friends at this very sad time."