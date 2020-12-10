BBC News

Covid patients in Wales' hospitals at highest levels yet

image captionThere were 75 Covid patients in critical care - slightly more than the week before - but units are working over normal capacity

The number of Covid patients in hospital in Wales is the highest yet recorded.

There were 1,936 Covid-19 patients in hospital beds on Wednesday, this was 153 more patients than the week before - according to the latest NHS Wales figures.

It has risen in all areas, with Aneurin Bevan seeing the biggest increase and it has the most patients too - 592.

They include a record number - 585 - who are recovering from the virus.

Covid-19 hospital patients by type. Hospitalisations by day in Wales. Recovering patients are those who were positive but shown no symptoms for more than 14 days.

Recovering patients were not counted until the end of May but the numbers in hospital are now at the highest levels since then.

Covid-19 patients make up about 24% of all patients in hospital. This compares with about 18% at the end of May and the proportion has been slowly increasing.

Covid-19 hospital admissions in Wales. Confirmed and suspected cases by day and seven-day average. Up to 9 December.

But hospital admissions are holding steady - at an average of 71 a day over the past week. NHS Wales said Covid admissions had "generally decreased" since the start of November although there was volatility and fluctuations.

There were 75 patients in critical care - slightly more than the week before.

