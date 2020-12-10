Cathays murder trial: Madog Rowlands guilty of killing fiancée
A man has been found guilty of murdering his fiancée, and then wrapping her body in clingfilm at their home.
Madog Rowlands, 23, from Wrexham, had denied murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, in their flat on Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff in 2019.
But a jury at Newport Crown Court found him guilty of the offence.
Jurors heard he strangled Ms Griffiths in their flat last April but waited more than a day before phoning 999.
During this time, the defendant ordered drugs and takeaway pizza to their flat, prosecutors said.
They also detailed how he had been arrested for a similar attack on Ms Griffiths a year earlier, and that the couple had planned to marry in a Pagan ceremony.
Jurors were played a recording of a 999 call recording where Mr Rowlands told the operator: "I've killed my fiancée by mistake."
Crying on the phone, he could be heard saying: "I killed Lauren by accident, we got into a fight...
"I've taken a lot of LSD and MDMA."
Prosecutor Michael Jones said Mr Rowlands "deliberately strangled" Ms Griffiths "with his bare hands around her throat".
The court heard at "various times" after Ms Griffiths's death he "went to buy items from a shop" and "partially wrapped her body in clingfilm, Sellotape and bin liners".
'Self defence'
He then took cash from his and Ms Griffith's bank accounts, ordered and arranged for the delivery of drugs, ordered takeaways from Subway and Dominos and tried to set up a Netflix account on his mobile phone, Mr Jones added.
Rowlands' defence had been he had killed his fiancée in "lawful self defence".
The court was told Ms Griffiths suffered from involuntary dissociative episodes, which manifested in three different personalities, one characterised as "depressive, angry and negative".
Defence barrister Caroline Rees said Rowlands "had to grab her throat to release her grip on his throat", and said this was an "instinctive reaction".
Rowlands will remain in custody and be sentenced on 8 January.