Prestatyn collision: Pedestrian seriously inured
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a car collision in Prestatyn yesterday.
North Wales Police said it was called to Bodnant Avenue by the junction of Nant Hall Road at 18:17 GMT, where a man was hit by a car.
The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Police said the driver stopped, pulled the casualty to one side and then left.
The force said the small dark coloured car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa, had travelled from Gronant Road along Nant Hall Road and had turned right onto Bodnant Avenue.
Insp Jim Morris of the road safety unit said: "We urgently need to trace the driver and I would urge them to come forward now and for anyone who knows who may be responsible, or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the car to contact us."