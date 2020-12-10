Covid Wales: Secondary schools 'move online' from Monday
- Published
All secondary schools and further education colleges in Wales will move classes online from Monday, the education minister has announced.
Kirsty Williams said it was part of a "national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus".
The minister said the decision followed advice from the chief medical officer on the "deteriorating" Covid situation.
It means classrooms will close from Friday, a week earlier than planned for the Christmas break.
Ms Williams said it was important to take a "clear, national direction" to ease the pressure from schools, colleges, local councils and parents and carers.
"Every day, we are seeing more and more people admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms," she added.
"The virus is putting our health service under significant and sustained pressure and it is important we all make a contribution to reduce its transmission."
She said the advice from Wales' Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, was to implement the online learning plan "as soon as is practicable".
"Having spoken to local education leaders, I am confident that schools and colleges have online learning provision in place," added Ms Williams.
"This will also be important in ensuring that students are at home during this time, learning and staying safe.
"Critically, and this is very important, children should be at home.
"This is not an early Christmas holiday, please do everything you can to minimise your contact with others."
The latest data shows the infection rate across Wales is averaging more than 370 cases for 100,000 people, with 17% of tests now coming back positive.
It means the reproduction (R) number in Wales has now reached 1.27, with infections doubling in 11.7 days.
However, the decision on schools does not extend to primary classes or special schools.
"We recognise, as we did during the firebreak, that it is more difficult for primary and special school age children to undertake self-directed learning," said Ms Williams.
"That is why we are encouraging primary and special schools to continue to stay open."
Some local authorities had already announced plans to close schools early.
Blaenau Gwent shut classrooms on Wednesday, with infection rates in the county now standing at nearly 600 cases for 100,000 people.
In north Wales, Flintshire and Wrexham had decided to shut schools on Friday, with infection rates running at 175 and 230 cases per 100,000.
Bridgend, Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf councils had also planned to shut early next Wednesday, 16 December.
The teaching union NAHT had acalled for schools in Wales to shut this Friday, and be replaced with online classes.
The Association of School and College Leaders has backed the Welsh Government's announcement.
"This is obviously a difficult decision but the public health advice is very clear that this needs to happen to tackle Covid infection rates in Wales and reduce transmission of the virus," said its director in Wales, Eithne Hughes.
"However, we urge the Welsh Government and local authorities to keep a close eye on the situation in primary schools and take appropriate action if needed."
But the move has been criticised by the education leader at one north Wales council.
Huw Hilditch-Roberts, of Denbighshire council, said the announcement was a "blanket approach based on what is happening in the south".
The rate of infection in the county is 101.4 per 100,000.
"Any decision to close schools should be made on the data, and the data in our area doesn't support the decision," he argued.
"I feel this could result in a community spike because it will be harder to manage with more children in the community for longer."