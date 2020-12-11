Nativity scene theft: Baby Jesus model stolen from Cardiff street again
A figure of baby Jesus has been stolen from a city centre nativity scene for a second year in a row.
Last year the display at Cardiff's German Christmas market raised more than £1,000 for a nearby church.
The Rev Canon Sarah Jones said she was "really upset" it had happened again.
"We used that money to help provide a warm welcome and a listening ear to anyone who came in off the street who was upset who needed to talk," she said.
Canon Jones, from St John The Baptist Church, said the nativity was "a little bit of kindness in a difficult world" and was set up each year by one man from the market.
"It's a beautiful thing that he does, out of the goodness of his heart, setting it all up, transporting it, looking after it from year to year.
"When someone steals from the nativity scene, what they're doing is not just a bit of mischief, it damages that kindness, and I just think that kindness is so needed today."
After being taken last year, the figure was handed in to a local church.