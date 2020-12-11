Floods: Wales to get £31m for 'essential' flood repairs
Wales will receive £31m from the UK Government to support "essential flood repairs" after storms last February.
The money will be split into £22m for flood damage repairs and £9m to repair coal tips.
In February, flooding after Storm Dennis overwhelmed defences and spread across large areas in Wales.
Wales' Finance Minister Rebecca Evans confirmed the news on Friday and said it was the "first step" to the Welsh Government's "urgent calls".
Although responsibility for flood defences and flood management is devolved, the UK Government agreed to provide funding "given the exceptional circumstances".
Ms Evans said: "Welsh communities should not be expected to pick up the bill for the remediation of legacy coal tips. The coal tips pre-date devolution, and Wales is disproportionately affected.
"We will continue to push for a long-term settlement and joint programme of work to protect affected communities."
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said he was pleased the work could be carried out after the "heartbreaking devastation".
"The devastation caused across Wales by the storms of early-2020 was heartbreaking, while the impact on coal tips in former mining areas was extremely worrying for the those communities.
"Ever since, we have been working with Welsh Government, local authorities and others on how we can provide extra support for flood relief and protection for communities which were so badly affected. I'm pleased that this has now been agreed and this much-needed work can be carried out."
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said Storm Dennis caused "devastating destruction across Wales" and the funding would mean "vital repair and remediation work" can be carried out.
He added the Welsh Government would be awarded an additional £1.3bn for next year at the recent Spending Review, "so they are well placed to continue this work".