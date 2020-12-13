BBC News

Six flood warnings for Wales after heavy rain

image captionHeavy rain could cause flooding in some areas of Wales on Sunday

Six flood warnings have been issued in Wales following heavy rain.

Natural Resource Wales (NRW) issued the warnings - as well as 19 alerts - for areas such as Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Following heavy downpours, fire crews were called to properties flooding in Saundersfoot, Burry Port and Swansea on Sunday morning.

Dyfed Powys Police has urged people to "take care" and warned of poor weather conditions in South Pembrokeshire.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the first calls started coming in at 09:00 GMT and all the flooding incidents involved single fire crews who were tackling issues in small numbers of properties.

NRW's flood warnings are:

  • River Solva at Solva
  • River Gwendraeth Fawr at Pontyberem
  • River Hydfron at Llanddowror
  • River Gwendraeth Fawr at Pontyates and Ponthenry
  • River Dulais at College Campus and Sandy Road, Pwll
  • Ilston Brook at Ilston, Gower
