Family's Christmas lights tribute to teenage crash victim
- Published
For the family of Terry Williams, the Christmas lights that have stopped so many passers-by in their tracks symbolises far more than festive fun.
Ever since the 16-year-old was killed in a car crash in 2006, it has become their ever-growing tribute to him.
The family began decorating the outside of their home in Abersoch, Gwynedd, after Terry's death and have added extra displays each year.
This year they have also raised money for their local schools.
"We started putting small things up here and there because he was a Christmas man and we just added on to it every year," said Terry's brother Aaron Jones-Evans.
"It just got bigger and bigger until it got to this point."
This year's creation took two weeks to set up with Christmas trees, an angel and a dog among the latest additions.
However the family admitted they had to think carefully about whether to have a display amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because of everything that was going on we were not sure that people could keep themselves safe... if a lot of people were gathering," he added.
"We had a chat and because of everything the family has also been through over the last couple of years - I had a brain haemorrhage and three strokes in 2018 - we decided we might as well do it."
Mr Jones-Evans said the reaction from people is "absolutely brilliant".
"All the local people who walk past have always got a comment - mostly it's 'Thank you'. They need something to cheer them up this time of year," he added.
Terry's sister, Chloe Lee Jones, said the notoriety that comes from living in the "house with all the lights" is something the family has now embraced.
"I'm quite proud of the work dad and everyone has done," she added.
"People still leave comments on Facebook about Terry and that's nice - it's something different to just regular Christmas lights."