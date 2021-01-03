BBC News

Plastic pollution: Bangor University researchers get samples in wine bottles

Published
image copyrightWe Swim Wild
image caption"Waterloggers" across the UK are helping to collect enough samples for the study

The clinking of wine bottles in Welsh waters is signalling a fresh fight against plastic pollution.

Covid travel restrictions had threatened to stop swimmer Laura Sanderson's microplastics monitoring.

But her fellow wild swimmers have been taking empty bottles of wine into rivers and lakes across the UK to support the research.

Each sample collected by the "waterloggers", will be tested by Bangor University for microplastics.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Ms Sanderson, 38, an art teacher from Harlech, Gwynedd, said: "Swimmers up and down the country have been taking on the biggest citizen science study on microplastics in UK waters.

"We wanted to look at different water sources. They've been sending samples from urban waterways to crystal clear mountaintops. We have seen samples taken in underground caving systems, tidal estuaries, mountain lakes, rivers and tarns," she said.

"My van is full of wine bottles!"

image copyrightPA Media
image captionLaura Sanderson has recruited waterloggers from every county
image copyrightDavid Stevens
image captionCader Idris in Snowdonia was one of the areas where water samples were collected

She said getting local swim groups to become waterloggers for microplastics research was useful because "people who love the place where they swim know they need to take to protect it and are more likely to be horrified if they find it in their local swim spot."

Senior lecturer Christian Dunn is heading Bangor University's microplastics research team, which has been receiving deliveries of the water-filled wine bottles in the run-up to Christmas.

That is proving to be a lot of empties - with at least one swimmer or group in every county taking part in the waterlogging, and each taking four bottles.

image copyrightWe Swim Wild
image captionCovid travel restrictions had threatened microplastics monitoring
image copyrightWe Swim Wild
image captionScrew-top wine bottles were used to collect the water samples

"We'll be getting the water samples, filtering them through filter paper, drying that filter paper and then looking at it through a microscope, a dissection microscope," said Dr Dunn.

"We'll be attaching a fluorescent light kit system to that microscope which will allow us to see some of those microplastics more easily because they will light up - they'll look as if they're glowing under the microscope."

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Welsh swimmer's bid to reveal micro-plastics pollution

    Published
    6 July 2019

  • Covid-19: Single-use plastic impact 'will last forever'

    Published
    26 September 2020

  • Afon Llynfi water tests after pollution kills fish

    Published
    2 August 2020

  • Plastic pollution to be tackled by coast path water refills

    Published
    5 June 2018