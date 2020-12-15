BBC News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Farrells Home Care, Aberdare

Published

Fire crews are tackling a large building fire in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Five fire engines and two water bowsers were sent to Farrells Home Care, Aberdare, following a callout at 18:35 GMT.

The building was said to be "well alight".

It is not yet known what caused the blaze but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation would take place.

Rhondda Cynon Taff council leader Andrew Morgan tweeted a photograph showing firefighters using an aerial platform to tackle the blaze.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics

  • Aberdare