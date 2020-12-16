Covid: RCT council services disrupted as staff self-isolate
Some services could be suspended as "a significant number" of staff self-isolate or are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a council said.
Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council said it would redirect resources to support frontline and key services.
It is also preparing to increase Test, Trace, Protect capacity to respond to the "significant rise" in cases and an expected increase in the coming weeks.
Labour council leader Andrew Morgan blamed people not following rules.
More details of which non-essential services are affected will be released over the coming days, but Mr Morgan confirmed waste and recycling along with social care were essential.
He said: "We are facing a serious situation, the significant growth in cases locally has resulted in a substantial number of council staff being required to self-isolate and therefore being unable to undertake their role.
"The suspension of services in the coming days should serve as a wake-up call to everyone - to follow the rules and reduce their social contacts.
"Unfortunately, some residents are choosing to not live their lives within the boundaries set by the current restrictions.
"As a result, this virulent disease is widespread throughout our communities, and we have some of the highest virus rates in the UK.
'Last hurdle'
Currently, groups of four people from different households are allowed to meet indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants - with those settings shutting at 18:00 and the serving of alcohol banned. Two families can form a bubble or an extended household.
Between 23 and 27 December, people can form a "Christmas bubble" comprised of people from three households and travel anywhere in the UK.
Mr Morgan added further pressure was expected as a "consequence of greater social interaction over the festive period".
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Morgan said he believed there should be a lockdown in south Wales over Christmas.
"Let's not fall at the last hurdle, we've got a couple of months to get through."
"While it has been a difficult period for everyone this year and a vaccine is now starting to be rolled out, we are still very much facing a public health emergency and this pandemic is far from over."