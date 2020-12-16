Covid: Boxing Day sales off in Wales ahead of lockdown on 28 December
- Published
Non-essential shops will close in Wales from the end of trading on Christmas Eve, with the country going into a stay-at-home lockdown four days later.
Close-contact services, such as hair salons, will also have to shut before Christmas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
All pubs, cafes and restaurants will close at 18:00 GMT on Christmas Day.
It follows an agreement by UK nations to continue to allow three households to mix between 23 and 27 December.
However, Mr Drakeford told a press conference said the "clear message" in Wales is that "only two households should meet" over Christmas.
A joint-decision by the UK's four nations will be published later today.
The situation in Wales was "extremely serious", the first minister said, with one in five people testing positive for the virus.
More than 2,100 people, "equivalent to five full general hospitals" were being treated in the NHS with Covid, he said.
Wales will go into a level four lockdown, the highest possible, from 28 December, with some sectors closing during the Christmas period.
Under the recently published plans people will be expected to stay at home with travel only allowed for essential reasons.
From 28 December public facilities and holiday accommodation must be shut, wedding receptions and wakes will need to be called off.
Pubs and restaurants had already been told not to sell alcohol earlier in December, and outdoor and indoor attractions like cinemas had been told to shut.
The lockdown has no end-date and will be reviewed every three weeks.
'More than one form of harm'
Mr Drakeford defended allowing hospitality businesses to stay open until 18:00 on Christmas Day.
"We are anxious not to face that industry with additional difficulties at this point," Mr Drakeford said.
"There's more than one form of harm from coronavirus.
"We know that many people who live alone arrange their Christmas by booking a meal on Christmas Day, so that they can be in the company of other people.
"I wanted to be able to honour that so that those people do not face an even bleaker Christmas, even more alone and they otherwise would be with all the other harms that come from that."