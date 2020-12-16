BBC News

Covid: Black Lion, Aberaeron, fined for selling alcohol

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe Black Lion in Aberaeron was caught by council public protection officers breaching rules

A pub has been fined £1,000 for breaking Covid rules.

Pubs have been banned since 4 December from selling alcohol and must also close at 18:00 GMT every day.

But the Black Lion in Aberaeron, Ceredigion, was caught by council public protection officers breaching both of those rules.

Ceredigion council said the fine was issued on 9 December and warned other businesses would be fined if they were caught flouting rules.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Burnley pub The Angel Inn closed for 'flouting' rules

    Published
    24 November

  • Covid: Bristol's Jack of Diamonds fined £10,000

    Published
    2 November

  • Covid-19: Football team fined for South Tyneside pub visit

    Published
    21 October