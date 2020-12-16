Covid: Two household limit at Christmas to be made law in Wales
- Published
Only two households - plus an additional single person who lives alone - will be able to meet at Christmas in Wales.
The Welsh Government has clarified that guidance set by the first minister on Wednesday will be put into law.
It comes despite earlier the prime minister claiming all four UK nations had agreed to stick to an agreement to allow three households to meet.
The restrictions will be in place for 23-27 December.
UK leaders have been under pressure to tighten or drop the plans, because of fears they would make the coronavirus situation worse.
The three household rule is being kept in England, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked people there to "think hard before meeting family and friends and said three was a maximum.
In Scotland people were urged not to stay overnight and to stay within their own household - but the three household rule will be in law.
It comes after a lockdown was announced in Wales for 28 December.
The four nations had agreed in November to allow three households to meet.
In the Commons on Wednesday Mr Johnson said there had been "unanimous agreement across the UK government and across all the devolved administrations... that we should proceed in principle with the existing regulations, because we do not want to criminalise people's long-made plans".
Despite the variation in the rules, First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Wales that he was "signed-up" to an agreed "statement" with the other three UK nation.
"Everywhere in the United Kingdom the message we will be giving is the same: do the least you need to do this Christmas, use the freedoms responsibly, carefully and cautiously and think always of the impact that that will have on your own safety and the safety of others."
He said he was giving "just a single message in Wales" that over that "five day period, only two households, together with a single person household, should be meeting together."
"We'll bring the regulations and the guidance into alignment with one another because it is only a single message," he added.
Earlier Mr Drakeford told a press conference the situation in Wales was "extremely serious" with one in five tests in the country coming back positive.