Covid: NHS staff sickness closes maternity services
Staff sickness has led to the closure of two NHS birth centres.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is temporarily closing its midwife-led birth centres in Newport and Abergavenny from 17 December until 4 January.
A desperate call for extra staff was also issued by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
"Staffing critical care is currently proving extremely challenging for us," it posted on Facebook.
"Therefore, we are seeking registered nurses, ODPs and paramedics, who would be willing to join us temporarily and on a flexible basis to support with some shifts.
"We would very much appreciate your help as pressure builds on our services."
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said its other maternity services would continue to operate, such as midwife-led care at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, the Alongside-Midwife-led Birth Centre at the Grange University Hospital and a home birth service.
But "due to high levels of staff sickness", the health board said it had no choice but to temporarily close its centres at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall hospitals.
"We must prioritise the safety of the mums and babies we care for," it said on Facebook.