Coronavirus: Cwm Taf health board suspends non-urgent services
Some non-emergency health services will be suspended because of Covid pressures, it has been announced.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said the temporary changes will take immediate effect.
This will include postponing all non-urgent outpatient clinics, planned surgeries and specialist nurse clinics, with staff redeployed to core services.
The health board said there is "no choice if we are to keep essential and emergency services running".
All non-urgent diagnostic services, such as radiology and endoscopy, will also be postponed but urgent cancer services and clinically-urgent patients will continue to be seen.
The health board announced 11 more deaths on Thursday, taking the total deaths in Wales to 2,921.
It said in addition to "the traditional peak in demand" at Christmas, it would be "significantly greater given the high rates of Covid-19 transmission", which posed a "real risk to our ability to continue to provide essential services".
Last week, parts of Bridgend, Rhonda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil had the equivalent of almost four people catching the virus every ten minutes, a joint statement with the three councils covering the areas said.
It described it as an "alarming increase" of Covid-19 cases which was putting health and care services under severe pressure.
The statement added: "The decision has not been taken lightly as we know it will mean people in our communities will not be able to access some local NHS services and many patients will have to wait longer for outpatient appointments and operations.
"However, the rates of transmission and the associated rise in hospital admissions mean that there is no choice if we are to keep essential and emergency services running".