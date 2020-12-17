Covid in Wales: How many deaths have there been?
A further 52 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, taking the total to 2,921, according to Public Health Wales' (PHW) latest figures.
Half of the new deaths - 26 - were reported by Swansea Bay health board which covers the city and Neath Port Talbot local authority area.
The case rate for Wales has jumped to 530.2 cases per 100,000 for the past seven days, up from 377.8 on Wednesday.
It follows the publishing of thousands more delayed case results.
PHW said planned IT maintenance meant there was a "significant under-reporting" between 9 and 15 December but anyone who tested positive had been contacted in the usual way.
It means 114,566 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Fourteen of Wales' 22 local authority areas now have their highest case rates since the pandemic started.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg reported a further 11 deaths and Hywel Dda reported seven.
There were five deaths in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, two in Cardiff and Vale and one in Betsi Cadwaladr.
Why are figures lower in Powys?
Acute patients from Powys are usually treated across the border at hospitals in England, so deaths of Powys residents usually only appear in registrations reported later by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Those ONS figures - which are higher - also count both confirmed and suspected cases of Covid, as well as deaths in all settings, including care homes, hospices and people's own homes. The most recent weekly figures are the highest since May.
PHW reports new deaths daily, but these are usually from previous days.
