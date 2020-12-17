Welsh is fastest growing language in UK, says Duolingo
- Published
The Welsh language is now the fastest growing language in the UK, according to Duolingo.
The smartphone app firm said the number of new Welsh learners using its services has risen by 44% in 2020.
It is ranked as the fastest growing UK language and outflanks the likes of Hindi, Japanese, Turkish and French.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen "changes accelerated" with people "learning for fun, not function", the language app said.
Welsh is now the ninth most popular language to learn on the app in the UK.
New Welsh learner Myla Corvidae, who lives in Aberdeen but grew up in Cardiff, said she "felt like I was missing a piece of myself" as she grew up seeing bilingual road signs in her hometown.
'Celebrate your culture'
The 31-year-old said her dyslexia had prevented her learning with more traditional learning methods.
"My family always say to remember your roots and celebrate your culture," she said.
"Learning Welsh enables me to feel more connected to where I was born and the heritage of Wales.
"I look forward to the day where I can read books and listen to poems in Welsh and understand the cultural aspects that translations often don't manage to convey."
To date more than 1.5 million people have started learning Welsh on Duolingo.
In its 2020 language report, the firm noted among UK learners that "the shift is down to people wanting to learn Welsh to connect with the country and see Welsh thrive as a language"
It said this was "partly driven by education, with 23% choosing school as their primary motivation".
Duolingo also found many want to learn because interest in Welsh culture and heritage is growing generally, as well as there being an increasing desire in people to "brain train".
For example, one Russian teenager took it up after she saw the village name Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.