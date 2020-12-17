BBC News

Storey Arms crash: Tribute to 'beautiful son'

image copyrightFamily picture
image captionJordan Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene

The family of a teenager killed in a crash has paid tribute to a "beautiful son".

Jordan Ingram, 19, was pronounced dead on a stretch of road on the A470 known locally as RAC Bends, at Storey Arms, on 5 December.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A statement from his mum Nikki Ingram said "may Jordan rest in peace" and added that Dyfed-Powys Police had been "wonderful".

The force has asked for anyone with information to contact them.

