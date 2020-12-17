Newport: No further action over care home modern slavery arrests
Three men and a woman arrested amid allegations that care home staff were victims of modern day slavery have been released without charge.
The four were arrested in November 2019 after warrants were carried out at Danygraig Nursing Home, Newport and Ashville Residential Care Home, Brithdir.
They had been arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences.
On Thursday Gwent Police confirmed no further action would be taken.
Modern slavery is defined as the recruitment, movement, harbouring or receiving of children, women or men through the use of force, coercion, abuse of vulnerability, deception or other means for the purpose of exploitation.