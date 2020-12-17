Touchless crossings trialled in Llandudno and Old Colwyn to reduce Covid exposure
Touchless pedestrian crossings are being trialled by a council in an effort to reduce public exposure to Covid-19.
Touchless buttons have been installed in two locations by Conwy council in Llandudno and Old Colwyn as part of a three month trial.
Instead of pressing a button, pedestrians will wave their hand in front of the button.
It aims to reduce exposure to viruses commonly found on push buttons.
They have been installed outside Marks and Spencer on Mostyn Street in Llandudno and near Ysgol Bryn Elian on Abergele Road in Old Colwyn.
Councillor Greg Robbins, Conwy council's cabinet member for environment and transportation, said: "So far the trial is going well, with about 40% of users taking advantage of the technology.
"If we continue to get good results, we will bid for funding from Welsh Government to install more of these crossings."