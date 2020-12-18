Heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in parts of Wales
- Published
Heavy rain is forecast to cause flooding in some parts of Wales on Friday.
A yellow warning is in place until 0300 GMT Saturday covering much of south, mid and West wales.
The Met Office has also issued an amber rain warning across south Wales from 09:00 until mid-night.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood warning for the River Ritec in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, while 30 other flood alerts are also in place.
Homes are likely to be affected and communities could be be cut off due to water on the roads.
The warnings will remain in place while a band of heavy rain is expected to arrive this morning and continue overnight into Saturday.
Forecasters have warned of disruption to transport services and power lines with up to 100mm of rain expected to fall in some areas.
The amber warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.
The yellow weather warning also includes Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.