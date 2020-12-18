Treherbert: Man, 47, dies after ambulance mountain road crash
A 47-year-old man has died following a crash between an ambulance and a car.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Rhigos Mountain Road in Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taf around 19:00 GMT yesterday.
The driver of the blue Mazda car, who was a local man, died at the scene.
A 44-year-old man who was the front seat passenger of the car was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he is in a serious but stable condition.
A 52-year-old ambulance driver was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, but he has since been discharged.
South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.