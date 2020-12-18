Cwm Taf health board ICU 'full with Covid patients'
Every intensive care bed in one of Wales' health boards is being taken by Covid patients, a medical director has said.
Dr Nick Lyons said there were now about 500 coronavirus patients across Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board's three hospitals in Llantrisant, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.
It comes after it suspended some non-emergency services.
Dr Lyons said staff are responding to an "unprecedented demand" on services.
The health board runs the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, as well as Bridgend's Princess of Wales and Merthyr's Prince Charles hospitals.
It has has seen a 22% rise in coronavirus patients over the last week and 36% of all its patients in hospital beds have the virus.
The numbers of patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds in Wales set another record on Wednesday - when there were 2,156 across Wales - up 17% on the week before.
Dr Lyons told the Today programme: "Our ITUs are basically full with Covid patients.
"All but the most urgent outpatient clinics and all but the most urgent cancer surgery and clinically urgent surgery we've had to cease. Our field hospital is roughly at half its total capacity."
Earlier he said people's behaviour was going to make a bigger difference, especially around Christmas, than the new Welsh Government rules.
"When I see our hospitals under the pressure they're under, the difficulties that are going to be caused to the population we serve by the decisions made, then I think it's as much making that personal link between what our own actions make as we prepare for Christmas," he said.
"That's going to make the real difference and that's going to save lives."
The health board had said in addition to "the traditional peak in demand" at Christmas, it would be "significantly greater given the high rates of Covid-19 transmission", which posed a "real risk to our ability to continue to provide essential services".
Its suspension of non-emergency health services will include postponing all non-urgent outpatient clinics, planned surgeries and specialist nurse clinics, with staff redeployed to core services.
All non-urgent diagnostic services, such as radiology and endoscopy, will also be postponed but urgent cancer services and clinically-urgent patients will continue to be seen.