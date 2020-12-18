Covid: Staff shortages could close Swansea and Neath Port Talbot care homes
By David Grundy
BBC Wales News
- Published
Care homes in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot could shut unless the spread of coronavirus slows, according to the council's head of social services.
David Howes praised the "extraordinary" staff, but warned shortages are putting council-run homes at risk.
"At some point you just run out of health and care staff," he said.
A mass vaccination site is due to open in Swansea Bay next week, with the vaccine initially offered to care staff.
And it seems it cannot come soon enough - as a call is issued for extra staff from the third sector.
"Our workforce has made extraordinary efforts this year - they are exhausted - and they continue to do extraordinary work," said Mr Howes.
"And yet we have got to the point where the ask of them is even greater."
Staff shortages last week saw plans drawn up to move all the residents of three homes into hospitals.
The council's re-ablement home, Bonymaen House, Bonymaen, has had to close twice because of Covid outbreaks, while Parkway Home, Sketty Park, is currently closed for this reason, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We were desperately trying to find enough people to support these homes to make sure that eventuality didn't happen," he said Mr Howes.
11 care homes hit certain level of risk last Tuesday, with two close to having to shut. said.
Two days later, he said, there were 20 homes at the "red" risk level and three at an "absolutely critical" level.
Covid cases surge
At 738.9 per 100,000 people and 836.6 per 100,000 respectively, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot have one of the highest rates of coronavirus in the UK.
Mr Howes said the surge in cases was having an adverse impact on staffing levels with carers, cooks and cleaners either testing positive for the virus or having to isolate because of contact.
The council's in-house domiciliary care workforce has been operating at 50% of normal capacity at times, he added.
And 50% to 60% of district nurses have been absent in the last few weeks in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.
"Keeping people alive is the reality of lots of what we have to be focusing on," said Mr Howes.
He warned that the Swansea Bay region was reaching the point where some community care may have to be restricted to only those in critical need.
"We are not quite there yet," said Mr Howes.
Swansea council said it is looking at redeploying staff to help ensure staffing levels remain safe.