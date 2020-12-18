Anglesey farmer skewered taxi with tractor in kebab row
A farmer who skewered a taxi on a tractor after a fight with a cabbie over a spilled kebab has been banned from driving.
James Peacock dropped his takeaway in the taxi while coming back from a night out in Bangor in March.
Mold Crown Court heard how after a confrontation with the driver, Peacock went home, got his tractor and speared the taxi with its forks.
Peacock, of Llangristiolus, Anglesey, was banned from driving for 12 months.
The 23-year-old, who admitted driving the tractor dangerously, was also handed a four month suspended sentence and ordered to undertake 180 hours of unpaid work.
Recorder Simon Mills told Peacock: "You had any number of opportunities to think 'what on Earth am I doing', but you carried on."
The court heard how taxi driver Paul McKeown had accused Peacock of throwing a kebab at him.
But the defendant maintained Mr McKeown had hit him with a bat or truncheon, a claim which he denied.
The farmer said he had been "very scared", walked home and jumped in the tractor to drive "to talk to him".
A previous hearing was told how the hay bale forks pierced the driver's door and the car was lifted up to 10ft (3m) into the air, before it was dropped.
Judge Mills said the incident was a case of "serious and dangerous negligence rather than using a vehicle as a weapon".