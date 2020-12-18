First night home in eight months for baby battling leukaemia
- Published
This year has been difficult for many, but what Carson Josephson has been through has his parents in tears.
The one-year-old is spending his first night at home in eight months after undergoing cancer treatment and a transplant.
Carson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia and in October had a bone marrow transplant in Bristol.
Dad Jason slept in his car "to be near" wife Carrie as Covid rules meant only one parent could be at the bedside.
"When my wife and I are together and the little man is asleep, we do have a bit of a cry because we have got this far as a family," said Jason from Carmarthenshire.
The 38-year-old gave up his work as a cleaner for Tesco to be with wife Carrie, 32, who had suffered six miscarriages and was diagnosed with depression.
"It was a bit of a tear-jerker for me and my wife because of my wife's miscarriages and because of Covid, we were divided as a family," said Jason.
"It was a bit of a strain and because of the one-parent rule, me and my wife had to swap.
"If my wife had to come away to sleep, I could go and sit with Carson. She has been absolutely fantastic. And the transplant was successful."
Carson was kept in Bristol Royal Hospital for Children after the transplant two months ago to ensure it worked as "it takes about a couple of weeks before you get the results".
He started his treatment from the "quick and aggressive" cancer of the white blood cells at the children's hospital in Cardiff.
Carson moved to Bristol, almost 100 miles (160 km/h) from their Ammanford home, when a bone marrow match was found.
"Hospital accommodation for parents in Cardiff had to be closed because of Covid," said Jason.
"I slipped home occasionally to get essentials for Carrie but otherwise I decided stay in the car to be near Carrie and Carson. In Bristol, Clic's house was amazing".