Swansea clown jailed over indecent images of children
- Published
A former clown has been jailed for 10 months for downloading nearly 4,000 indecent images of children.
Kingsley Perera was found guilty of possessing "stomach-churning" images on two mobile phones, Swansea Crown Court heard.
The 57-year-old from Swansea had tried to blame others for downloading the "vilest type" of images, including 633 in Category A, a jury was told.
Judge Paul Thomas QC said Perera was "wholly unrepentant".
He described Perera's attempts to cast suspicion on others as "cynical".
The former children's entertainer, known as Theeeko the Clown, even tried to blame family members and homeless people for putting the images on his phones.
Perera will sign the sex offender's register for 10 years and a deprivation order has been granted for the two phones.