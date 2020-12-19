Covid: Wales lockdown at midnight as Christmas plans cut
- Published
The whole of Wales will be placed under lockdown from midnight with festive plans cancelled for all but Christmas Day.
First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement after urgent talks with ministers over a new strain of coronavirus.
From 23 to 28 December rules had been due to be relaxed to allow people to celebrate the holidays with loved-ones.
But now this is limited to just Christmas Day.
Announcing the strict new measures, which will affect millions of people, Mr Drakeford said: "While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales."
He added: "We know that 2021 will be a different and a better year.
"Our economy will recover. Christmas will come again."
The changes mean that a Wales-wide lockdown, which was due to come into effect from 28 December, has been brought forward and will begin at midnight tonight.
All of Wales will be placed into the highest level of lockdown - Level 4 - with all but essential shops closed, and people being told to "stay home" to save lives.
Gyms, beauty salons, bars and pubs, and non-essential shops will have to close at the end of trading today, with people only being able to travel for "essential reasons".
What does it mean for Christmas?
From 23 to 28 December restrictions had been due to be eased to allow people from two households in Wales to meet - plus a single person household.
But now this period of relaxed rules has been cancelled, for all but Christmas Day.
On Christmas Day people will be able meet others to form a so-called "Christmas bubble", but people are being advised not to as cases continue to rise.