Bangor: Chef Rowan Jones killed in A4244 Bangor crash
- Published
The family of a 22-year-old chef killed in crash with a van in Bangor have paid tribute to the "star" who held their family together.
Father-of-one Rowan Jones was fatally injured the collision on the A4244 at Felin Hen, just before 21:30 GMT on Friday.
In a statement, his family said he was a talented chef who "lived for his family" and his 20-month-old son Osian.
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.
"The thought that Osian will grow up without his fantastic, fun-loving, adventurous dad has broken our hearts," his family said in a statement.
"With his love of cooking and entertaining, he was forever organising meals and celebrations, or would suggest days out and excursions that will live on in our memories for ever."
Colleagues at Morrisons, where Mr Jones had recently been working, said he would be greatly missed, and had made an impression on everyone he met.
Sgt Raymond Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "I met Rowan's family and my heart goes out to them as they deal with such a tragic unexpected loss."