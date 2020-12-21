Covid: Welsh Government seeks UK travel ban talks
- Published
The Welsh Government has said it is seeking urgent talks with the UK government to discuss Covid travel bans imposed by several countries.
The Republic of Ireland, which has ferry routes from Holyhead and Pembrokeshire, is among those to have banned UK visitors for two days.
Several countries have banned UK visitors due to a new coronavirus variant.
Boris Johnson will chair an emergency government meeting later on Monday.
European Union member states are due to meet in Brussels to discuss a co-ordinated response.
The Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, France and Canada, have all suspended flights from the UK.
Freight travel is being allowed by Irish Ferries and Stena Line on routes in and out of Wales, but passenger travel is not being permitted by the Irish government on Monday and Tuesday.
Irish Ferries, which has passenger routes between Holyhead and Dublin, and Pembroke Dock and Rosslare, said essential travel "is permitted", but travellers are "advised to keep all necessary stops to a minimum and minimise contact with people as much as possible".
Stena Line has imposed similar rules on its crossings between Holyhead and Dublin, as well as Fishguard to Rosslare.
The Welsh Government said: "We are seeking urgent talks with the UK government to discuss the situation particularly the implications for Welsh ports."
The Irish government said: "Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the repatriation of Irish residents on short trips to Great Britain and planning to return in the coming days, as well as international travellers to Ireland who are transiting through Great Britain."