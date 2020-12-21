Covid: Wales' NHS 'stretched to limit' with 2,300 cases in hospital
NHS staff are "stretched to their limit" as hospitals try to cope with more than 2,300 Covid patients, one of Wales' most senior doctors has warned.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones said critical care units were "operating far beyond their normal capacity".
He told a briefing on Monday there were more than 100 deaths with Covid-19 reported over the weekend.
"Unless we can regain some control of the spread of coronavirus, I am sorry to say we will see more deaths," said Dr Jones.
He told Monday's press briefing 10 cases of the faster-transmitting new variant identified in Wales last Monday had doubled to 20 cases by Friday.
Dr Jones said those cases were mainly in Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan, but he stressed it was "present all over Wales - this includes north Wales".
Public Health Wales said there had been 2,563 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales on Sunday, with 10 deaths with Covid-19 confirmed.
It means 3,125 have now died from the virus.
The number of new variant cases identified is now over 600, but it is almost certainly higher, according to Public Health Wales.
Dr Jones added: "It is clear that the public health situation has been a cause for concern for some weeks.
"But the issue of the new virus variant is very, very recent indeed.
"We only need to know about such variants when they take off, and that only became clear at the end of last week."
Addressing the briefing, the First Minister Mark Drakeford defended imposing stricter restrictions on Wales at the weekend.
Mr Drakeford said new knowledge had emerged which required action.
Wales was placed in the new alert level four on Saturday, effectively locking down Wales over Christmas.
"I don't think it would be a fair thing to say at all that we have been slow to act, we have acted in response to the views of clinicians in response to the rising cases," said the first minister.
"What was different this weekend was that we had a new explanation for why we are seeing the rate of increase here in Wales - this new variant with its transmissibility, the speed with which it spreads.
"And that's why we had to bring forward our plans for a tier four set of restrictions across Wales."