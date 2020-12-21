Thomas Picton's Carmarthen obelisk to reference slavery links
A monument to war hero Sir Thomas Picton will have a sign added to reference his links to slavery.
Executive board members of Carmarthenshire council approved the move for the Grade II-listed obelisk in Picton Terrace, Carmarthen.
It said an information board would also be added to a portrait of him in the court room of the town's guildhall.
The new signage will also refer to his military valour and death at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
It follows recommendations from a council task and finish group set up to improve diversity and address racism.
Of those that responded to a public consultation about the monument's future, 1,613 said no steps should be taken while 744 wanted something done.
Of those, they agreed the monument should be removed or demolished or that a sign should be added.
Picton, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, has been celebrated as a war hero but also denounced for cruelty as a slave owner
It is expected they will be installed within 12 months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Calls have been made to remove memorials around the UK which honour people with links to slavery and racism.
It follows protests around the world after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis in the United States.
The information boards will contain QR codes, enabling digital access to further education material.
The council also said it would aim to educate the public about local history, such as the Rebecca Riots.
Carmarthen's Mayor Gareth John said he welcomed the report's recommendations adding: "I was particularly keen to learn of experiences from individuals who would be classified as members of the minority BAME community, members of the Picton family to get an insight into the man himself, the views of ex-service personnel, as well as a cross section of the public, especially those I would classify as the silent majority."