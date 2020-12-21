Covid survivor celebrates 102nd birthday in Abertillery
A woman has celebrated turning 102, weeks after recovering from Covid-19.
Ada Lewis marked the occasion at Pen-y-bont care home in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, without her family because of lockdown restrictions.
Ms Lewis, known to her friends as Minnie, has not seen her family in person since August but has used video calls to stay in touch.
"You almost feel like you have abandoned her, you feel so helpless," her granddaughter Kathryn Webber said.
Wales went into a level four national lockdown on Sunday and visits to care homes are permitted only in exceptional circumstances.
'One very strong lady'
Ms Webber said her grandmother was recovering well after testing positive last month:
"She was feeling really tired to begin with a persistent cough, some nausea, but the last few weeks she's back to her old self.
"She did give us lots of worry and sleepless nights. Being her age you didn't know whether she would come out the other side but she is made of tough stuff, always has been, always will be."
She said the family were feeling very lucky: "We are so blessed that she is here and that she is safe when so many people in her situation haven't got over this virus.
"She is one very strong lady."
Ms Webber said her grandmother does not believe there is a particular secret to her old age but her family of six children, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren is her focus and helps keep her going.
"Her family is her whole world," she said.