Wanted man found walking on M4 motorway
- Published
A man found walking on the M4 motorway had been on the run for 16 years.
He was stopped at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday walking west towards junction 33 in Cardiff, South Wales Police said.
The force said the man was initially arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.
It later emerged he had failed to appear in court after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving in the Gwent Police area in 2004.
He appeared at Newport Crown Court on a bench warrant on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
He is next due in court on 23 February.