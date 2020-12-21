BBC News

'Extremely dangerous' illegal drug being sold in Llanelli

Published
image captionThe drug is illegally being sold as Xanax in Llanelli, police say

Prescription drugs being sold illegally in a Carmarthenshire town have been laced with opiates and are extremely dangerous, police have warned.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a number of people had overdosed after buying drugs being sold as Xanax, a benzodiazepine, in Llanelli.

The force said the combination was particularly dangerous as both drugs sedate users and suppress breathing.

Drug users should get immediate medical help if they become ill, it said.

A force spokesman also urged people to share this information with anyone who could come into contact with the drugs.

