'Extremely dangerous' illegal drug being sold in Llanelli
- Published
Prescription drugs being sold illegally in a Carmarthenshire town have been laced with opiates and are extremely dangerous, police have warned.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a number of people had overdosed after buying drugs being sold as Xanax, a benzodiazepine, in Llanelli.
The force said the combination was particularly dangerous as both drugs sedate users and suppress breathing.
Drug users should get immediate medical help if they become ill, it said.
A force spokesman also urged people to share this information with anyone who could come into contact with the drugs.