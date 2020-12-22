BBC News

Two arrested after man stabbed in Cardiff suburb

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe incident happened at the junction of Wilson Road and Jackson Road, Ely

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to the Ely area of the city at about 10:15 GMT following reports of an assault.

A 32-year-old man from the Roath area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he is being treated for stab wounds which are not life-threatening.

South Wales Police said armed officers were deployed to the scene at Wilson Road and Jackson Road as a precaution.

Related Topics

  • Ely
  • Roath
  • Cardiff