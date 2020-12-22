Two arrested after man stabbed in Cardiff suburb
Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.
Emergency services were called to the Ely area of the city at about 10:15 GMT following reports of an assault.
A 32-year-old man from the Roath area was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he is being treated for stab wounds which are not life-threatening.
South Wales Police said armed officers were deployed to the scene at Wilson Road and Jackson Road as a precaution.