Gritters Gareth Spreadwards and friends to keep roads safer

Published
image copyrightNeath Port Talbot council
image captionGareth Spreadwards will honour the rugby legend of nearly the same name

As winter bites, gritting machines in Neath Port Talbot could be bringing a bit of cheer as well as safer roads to passing drivers.

Five of the council's fleet have been named after celebrity local faces - with a seasonal twist of course.

Rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards prompted Gareth Spreadwards, while acting stars Richard Burton and Michael Sheen get a look in as Richard Brrrrrton and Michael Gritter Ma-Sheen.

Winter fleet staff chose the names.

The others are current Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who is renamed Justin Non-sliperic, and singer Bonnier Tyler, aka Bonnie Tyre.

image copyrightNeath Port Talbot council
image captionThis will clear the roads near Michael Sheen's home

Recent years have seen a boom in the naming of gritter lorries around the UK - with singers-inspired Spreaddie Mercury and David Plowie taking to the roads, as well as a tribute to climate change activist Gritter - sorry Greta - Thunberg.

The council asked for suggestions via social media and it was decided the names should honour local stars.

  • Comedy poll names town's new gritters
  • Spready Mercury to battle winter ice
  • Greta Thunberg or Gritter Thunberg?!

The machines will now be used to cover specific routes appropriate to the names, so one route will cover Cwmtwrch, near where Michael Sheen now has a home.

Other names from further afield which did not make the cut included Huw Spreadwards, Sharleen Griteri, Sir Snow Farah and Leon Gritton.

