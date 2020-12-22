Gritters Gareth Spreadwards and friends to keep roads safer
As winter bites, gritting machines in Neath Port Talbot could be bringing a bit of cheer as well as safer roads to passing drivers.
Five of the council's fleet have been named after celebrity local faces - with a seasonal twist of course.
Rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards prompted Gareth Spreadwards, while acting stars Richard Burton and Michael Sheen get a look in as Richard Brrrrrton and Michael Gritter Ma-Sheen.
Winter fleet staff chose the names.
The others are current Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who is renamed Justin Non-sliperic, and singer Bonnier Tyler, aka Bonnie Tyre.
Recent years have seen a boom in the naming of gritter lorries around the UK - with singers-inspired Spreaddie Mercury and David Plowie taking to the roads, as well as a tribute to climate change activist Gritter - sorry Greta - Thunberg.
The council asked for suggestions via social media and it was decided the names should honour local stars.
The machines will now be used to cover specific routes appropriate to the names, so one route will cover Cwmtwrch, near where Michael Sheen now has a home.
Other names from further afield which did not make the cut included Huw Spreadwards, Sharleen Griteri, Sir Snow Farah and Leon Gritton.