Covid: Asymptomatic South Wales Police officers face tests
Coronavirus tests will be carried out on South Wales Police officers who are asymptomatic, it has been announced.
The aim of the four-week pilot is to reduce the numbers off work self-isolating, despite not being infected, following contact with a person who has tested positive.
A similar system will operate with staff and students at schools and colleges.
The lateral flow tests used will give a result in about 30 minutes.
It means those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive will not have to self-isolate if their test comes back negative.
"The nature of frontline police work is such that there is extensive interaction with often more vulnerable members of the public - resulting in a heightened risk of transmission, infection and requirement for self-isolation," said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.
"This is resulting in a detrimental impact on police workforce capacity to address day-to-day routine law enforcement commitments."
He said "particular pressures" facing the south Wales force meant the trial would be rolled out there first.
Ch Supt Andy Valentine, said: "When officers and staff have symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive, their close contacts are legally obliged to self-isolate for 10 days.
"Due to the uncontrolled nature of our work, these contacts can be numerous and have a significant impact on the individuals involved and on resource levels."