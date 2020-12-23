Covid: Wrexham cafe boss donates 7,000 meals during pandemic
A cafe owner has given out more than 7,000 meals to homeless, elderly and vulnerable people during the pandemic.
Peter Humphreys, from Wrexham, endured a tough time following the death of his father, and wanted to help others.
"I never forgot how that felt," he said.
"I know how hard it is to be down there. Part of you wants to reach back and grab somebody else and pick them out."
Mr Humphreys runs the No.22 cafe at the Ty Pawb arts hub with his mum Rose, and they already had a scheme in place allowing those in need to get a free meal or coffee.
When the pandemic hit, they enlisted volunteers and began making meals with donated food for people identified by local charities.
Dan Bishop, a head chef, had been furloughed and offered to help. At one point the group was distributing 300 meals a day.
"We can change lives around, and that's what I think will happen in 2021 because they've seen that people care as well now, not just at Christmas but all year round," Mr Humphreys added.
The team are now working on delivering 100 dinners for Christmas Day.
"We've got referrals from all directions, homeless people, elderly people, families, refugees. It's a town coming together, it's Christmas spirit," Mr Humphreys added.
Joanne Roberts, 38, has just found accommodation after being homeless, but has been a regular at No.22.
"We are like their family, it's not just the food that they give," she said.
"We are welcome in here, and that's because they make us feel like that."